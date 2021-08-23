The Biography Battle Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Charles Media Fanfare comes next.

After a backlash over rumors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were upset with the royal reception to their Oprah Winfrey tell-all, Prince Charles was hailed as a hero by the British press over the weekend.

According to Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie’s memoir Finding Freedom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not believe complete ownership was taken over the claims in their stunning CBS interview in March.

“Months later, little accountability has been taken,” a friend of Meghan’s was reported as saying in a fresh epilogue published in People last week. “How are you going to move forward if you don’t have that?”

The extract, which was released on Wednesday, sparked a royal storm in the United Kingdom, with reports claiming the couple had chastised Queen Elizabeth II for her famous reaction to the Oprah interview, in which she replied “some recollection may vary.”

“Those three lines, ‘recollections may vary,’ did not go unnoticed by the couple, who were ‘not shocked,’ according to a close source, that full ownership was not taken.”

Co-author Omid Scobie was keen to point out on Thursday that his source was targeting the royal institution rather than Harry’s 95-year-old grandmother.

Prince Charles, on the other hand, was a target of the Oprah interview and subsequent comments by Harry.

Over the weekend, Britain’s newspapers lavished praise on Harry’s father and stepmother.

The Daily Telegraph published a complimentary feature on Charles’ wife Camilla on Friday, under the heading “50 years on: How the Duchess of Cornwall finally won over the nation.”

According to the U.K. broadsheet, Camilla now polls better in the United Kingdom than Harry (31%), and Meghan (33%). (32 percent).

Camilla would “never forgive” Meghan for “what she’s done to the Prince of Wales,” an unidentified insider told the publication.

The Daily Mail, which Harry and Meghan have often chastised, published a comment piece written by Prince Charles on Saturday asking corporate leaders to address climate change.

The piece focused on the wildfires that had ravaged Greece, where Prince Philip was born.

“We have already been in the ‘last chance saloon,’ so if we do not address the huge challenge head on—and quickly—we and the world as we know it will be doomed,” the prince wrote.

Of course, he was. This is a condensed version of the information.