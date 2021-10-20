The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will donate $120 million to the COVID-19 Pill, which will be used to ‘end this pandemic.’

As part of its efforts to halt the COVID pandemic, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced that it will donate up to $120 million toward the development and distribution of the antiviral medicine molnupiravir for use in low-income nations.

Merck announced the COVID-19 tablet, Molnupiravir, in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics earlier this month. The Food and Medicine Administration is currently reviewing the drug for approval to treat and prevent COVID-19, which is not expected until December.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation investment will go toward the development and production of a generic version of the COVID medicine, which will subsequently be distributed to poorer countries in an effort to stop the virus from spreading there.

In a statement, Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, said, “To end this pandemic, we need to ensure that everyone, no matter where they reside in the world, has access to life-saving health supplies.”

“However, the inequitable fact is that low-income countries have had to wait for everything from personal protective equipment to immunizations.” “That is inexcusable,” she declared.

The foundation’s purpose with the donation is to shorten the time it takes for a drug to reach low-income countries once it becomes available in high-income regions like the United States, which can take up to a year or more, according to the foundation.

“Making life-saving treatments like these available to everyone who needs them is what is required to terminate the pandemic’s acute phase and establish pathways to recovery,” Bill Gates remarked.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the foundation has sought to expand global access to COVID vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics, investing $1.9 billion to far.