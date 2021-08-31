The biggest ever live tour of A Question of Sport is coming to Liverpool this year.

When the popular BBC TV show’s live event returns to Merseyside, a slew of Merseyside sporting legends will be in attendance.

Former Merseyside derby rivals David James and Kevin Campbell will face off at the M&S Bank Arena on Monday, November 29 alongside Olympic medalists Beth Tweddle and Stephen Parry.

A Question of Sport Live, starring long-time host Sue Barker and famous team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell, is a great chance for fans to experience the hit program up close and personal in a live setting.

The live events, which will replicate the famous TV format and include many of the rounds and challenges that fans are familiar with, are intended to be a fun-filled and joyful send-off for Sue, Matt, and Phil, who left the hit TV show earlier this year.

Kevin Campbell, a former Everton striker, had a 20-year Premier League career with Arsenal, winning the Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup, and European Cup Winners Cup, as well as periods with Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion. In four of his six seasons at Goodison Park, he was the club’s best scorer, and he also played for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

David James, a former goalkeeper for Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Manchester City, and Portsmouth, appeared in 572 Premier League games. In 1995, he won the Football League Cup, and in 2008, he won the FA Cup. He also played 53 times for England, including at the 2010 World Cup.

Beth Tweddle MBE was the first female gymnast from the United Kingdom to win a medal at the European, World, and Olympic Games. Beth, a member of the City of Liverpool Gymnastics Club, has competed in three Olympic Games for Great Britain, with her bronze medal on uneven bars in London 2012 being the highlight. Beth won two World Championships on the uneven bars and a World Championship on the floor exercise in 2009.

