The biggest and finest acts to ever perform at the Mathew Street Festival in Liverpool.

Liverpool is known for its long and illustrious musical history.

Liverpool and Merseyside have long been a staple of British music, from The Beatles to Flock of Seagulls, The Wombats, and Circa Waves.

So it’s no surprise that the city once hosted one of the North West’s most prestigious music events, the Mathew Street Festival.

The event began in 1993 as a single-stage festival outside the Cavern Club and has since grown to become the city’s most important musical event.

Only a few thousand people were expected to attend the first event, which featured free music from 65 bands from across the world and took place on August Bank Holiday.

However, almost 20,000 music aficionados attended the event, resulting in the founding of the Mathew Street Festival, which would last another 20 years.

As the festival’s popularity rose, it moved beyond Mathew Street, and it became a much-anticipated event on the city’s calendar.

Although it primarily featured tribute bands (Robbing Williams, The Antarctic Monkeys, and Stereotonics, to mention a few), the Mathew Street stages did host a handful of major names.

THE BIGGEST ACTS TO PLAY LIVERPOOL’S MATHEW STREET FEST ARE SHOWN IN STUNNING PHOTOSView gallery

Before Liverpool ONE, stages popped up in Castle Street, Victoria Street, Water Street, Dale Street, William Brown Street, and Chavasse Park.

By 1999, the festival had surpassed previous attendance records, with an estimated 350,000 Beatles fans packing the city center for the re-release of the film Yellow Submarine.

The following year, an extra day was added to the event, bringing the total number of days to three: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

At Party at the Pier in 2000, 150 bands from 15 nations performed, including well-known pop performers such as S Club 7, Steps, and Five.

Unfortunately, the festival’s fortunes declined in the 1990s, and it was cancelled in 2007 due to health and safety issues.

Following a push by The Washington Newsday, it experienced a brief revival, but it didn’t last long.

The Mathew Street Festival was canceled in 2013 and replaced by the Liverpool Festival. “The summary has come to an end.”