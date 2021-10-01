The big transformation in Weatherfield has left Coronation Street viewers perplexed.

Liam Connor died in August after collapsing from a life-threatening asthma crisis brought on by air pollution.

Doctors told his mother Maria that Liam’s breakdown was most likely caused by traffic fumes.

Maria teamed up with Sally Metcalfe to advocate for cleaner air after Liam’s diagnosis.

On tonight’s show, however, Sally was irritated to see a local councillor park his car on the street before catching a tram, despite her concerns about local traffic.

Sally told her husband Tim, yelling insults at him, that she was committed to solve Weatherfield’s pollution problem.

Fans noticed, however, that the cobblestone streets were unusually full with cars parked on the side of the road during the scene.

“For 60 years, #CoronationStreet has never had that many automobiles on the street,” Ben tweeted. Then there’s a significant parking issue tonight.”

“It’s ridiculous that they’ve gone from hardly ever having a car to having a parking problem,” Greg added. To be believable, these kind of stories must be built up over a much longer period of time.”

“The roadway never had all many cars?” Beppa wondered. Is there something I’m overlooking?”

“Where did all these automobiles come from?” Co Hol wondered on Twitter. It wasn’t long ago that it was a ghost town.”

“Where have all these cars come from?” Becca inquired.

“Have you ever seen that many automobiles on the cobbles?” John asked.