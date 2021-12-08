The Biden Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors has been temporarily halted by a judge.

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for government contractors was temporarily halted by a federal judge in Georgia on Tuesday, pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the order.

Judge R. Stan Baker of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, who was chosen by former President Donald Trump, issued the latest judgement in a string of victories for contractors and states that have fought the coronavirus mandates aggressively.

Baker ruled that a case filed by seven states claiming that President Joe Biden overstepped his power when he first announced the public health measure in September is likely to succeed.

Baker said in his decision, “The Court understands the devastating toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted throughout the nation and the globe.” “However, even in times of crisis, this Court must uphold the rule of law and guarantee that all branches of government work within their constitutionally authorized powers.” Last week, a federal judge in Kentucky imposed a similar halt to the mandate, although that decision only extended to contractors in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee. The suspension for federal contractors has now been extended countrywide as a result of Tuesday’s decision.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to the verdict by saying that the Biden administration would continue to defend the mandates in order to halt the spread of the virus.

“We recommended these criteria because we know they work, and we are confident in our capacity, legally, to make them happen across the country,” Psaki said at a press conference on Tuesday. “In court, the Department of Justice will forcefully defend this.” On September 9, Biden issued an executive order mandating that all federal contractors and subcontractors take a coronavirus vaccine. Employees must be fully immunized by January 18th, according to the law.

Tuesday’s decision is the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states and employees fighting the administration’s pandemic policies. When federal contractors attempted to stop regulations requiring health care employees to get vaccinated in certain states earlier last month, Biden suffered three major setbacks.

An order forcing employees of organizations with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated was also stopped by a federal judge in November. This is a condensed version of the information.