The Biden Administration’s attempt to overturn the ‘Remain in Mexico’ order was rejected by an appeals court.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has refused a request by Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s administration to overturn former President Donald Trump’s “stay in Mexico” immigration policy.

The court’s three Republican-appointed judges wrote the judgment, which stated that the Biden administration attempted to discontinue the program, known as the Migration Protection Protocols (MPP), without following the Administrative Procedure Act.

Any new procedures issued by federal agencies must be devised in a trial-like process “with witness testimony, a written record, and a final decision” that can be reviewed by courts, according to the 1946 statute.

The appeals court also stated that the federal government is required by law to consider illegal migrants attempting to enter the United States on a “case-by-case decision-making” basis.

In a memorandum dated June 1, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) tried to repeal MPP. After a federal judge dismissed Biden’s attempt, the Department of Homeland Security produced a second memo in October, attempting to explain the agency’s position in greater detail. The second attempt, though, is effectively illegal, according to Monday’s appeals court verdict.

The appeals court noted in its conclusion, “The Government’s position in this case has far-reaching repercussions for the separation of powers and the rule of law.” “The government claims unchecked and unilateral authority to construct and abolish entire components of the federal bureaucracy that touch innumerable people, tax dollars, and sovereign states.” “DHS asserts that by just drafting out a new Word document and posting it on the internet, it can make a large policy reversal affecting billions of dollars and countless people. There will be no participation from Congress, no standard rulemaking procedures, and no judicial review “The decision was upheld.

“If the government is accurate, the rule of law will be replaced by the rule of say-so. We believe the government is incorrect “According to the ruling.

Trump’s MPP policy, which went into effect on January 25, 2019, mandates that immigrants and asylum seekers remain in Mexico while awaiting immigration court procedures in the United States. Its implementation met the Trump administration’s goal of lowering the number of immigrants in the country.

According to Justice for Immigrants, a U.S.-based organization, the “stay in Mexico” policy does not apply to every illegal immigrant that lands at the southern border, notwithstanding the court’s verdict. This is a condensed version of the information.