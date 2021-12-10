The Biden Administration Won’t Tell Businesses What to Do About the Boycott of the China Olympics.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that the Biden administration will not press firms to remove sponsorship of the forthcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing or speak out against China’s human rights record.

Raimondo’s comments come only days after the Biden Administration launched a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics over human rights concerns, encouraging other countries to follow suit, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Lithuania.

“It is absolutely up to individual businesses to decide what they want to do. We’re not going to put any pressure on them in any way “On Thursday, Raimondo spoke to a Bloomberg editorial board of reporters and editors.

“So, if a firm decides, as many have, to make a statement against human rights violations, that’s fantastic. However, we will not press anyone to make that decision “she continued.

For Tuesday, Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio called on Airbnb to remove rental units held by a Chinese paramilitary organization accused of assisting the Chinese regime’s genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China’s northwestern Xinjiang province from its listings.

In his letter to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, Rubio said, “By retaining these listings, Airbnb is engaged in funding an organization that facilitates heinous human rights abuses and risks breaching US sanction law that bans such transactions from occurring.”

“It is not a stretch to say that Airbnb, Alibaba, Allianz, Atos, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Intel, NBC, Omega, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, Samsung, and Visa are now ignoring an ongoing genocide in the name of profits,” Rubio wrote in another letter released Wednesday, urging the companies to drop their sponsorships unless the Olympic Games are moved elsewhere.

The games will begin on February 4 and will last until February 20.

Beijing has also warned that countries that refuse to participate in the future Winter Olympics will “face a price.”

“The use of the Olympics for political manipulation by the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada is unpopular and self-isolating,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said on Thursday.

He went on to say, “They will inevitably pay a price for their misdeeds.” “In the first place, China never invited the relevant countries. Whether or not their authorities attend, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a success.” Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, revealed on Monday that. This is a condensed version of the information.