The Biden administration will require paid time off and sick leave for COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a Biden administration official, the federal government will force highly staffed companies to provide paid time off for those who need the COVID-19 immunization, as well as paid sick leave for those who experience side effects.

“Unless covered employers adopt a policy requiring employees to choose between getting vaccinated and undergoing regular COVID-19 testing and wearing a face covering at work,” a Labor Department spokesperson told the Associated Press, “covered employers must develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.”

Regardless of the manufacturer, side symptoms such as weariness, joint pains, and headaches are frequent after taking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. Some firms provide time off to encourage their employees to be vaccinated, although this is not a mandatory obligation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that companies provide “nonpunitive sick leave options,” such as paid sick leave, to employees who show signs and symptoms of vaccination adverse effects.

President Biden signed an executive order on Sept. 9 requiring firms with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their staff or impose weekly testing for unvaccinated personnel. According to the White House, the new mandate will affect over 100 million Americans if completely enforced.

The OSHA rule to advise businesses is a critical aspect of fulfilling the mandate, and the agency submitted a draft rule to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for consideration on Oct. 12. According to a representative for the Labor Department, the rule has been finalized and will be released in its full this week.

This comes on the heels of fresh guidelines sent to federal contractors on Monday to help them comply with the immunization mandate. Employers were given latitude in how they handled workers who refused vaccinations under those restrictions, as well as more time to vaccinate their personnel after the Dec. 8 deadline set out in Biden’s executive order.