The Biden Administration Will Relax Forgiveness Requirements in the Student Loan Debt Crisis.

The Biden administration said on Wednesday that it will relax some standards for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, allowing more than 550,000 government and charity borrowers to draw closer to debt forgiveness.

The Education Department has announced a temporary modification that will last through October 2022 and would allow borrowers who have worked in the public sector for 10 years to be eligible for loan forgiveness regardless of their kind of federal loan or repayment plan. Payments made on previous loans will be counted toward the program.

According to the release, this adjustment would affect 22,000 borrowers who were previously ineligible, for a total of $1.7 billion in forgiven loans.

According to the Associated Press, previous rules only permitted candidates who had specific loans and payment plans, which resulted in the rejection of more than 90% of applicants.

“Borrowers who dedicate ten years of their lives to public service should be able to count on the promise of Public Service Loan Forgiveness,” stated Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “Until now, the system has failed to deliver on that promise, but for many borrowers, that is about to change.” According to the release, the Department of Education would also evaluate previously denied applications and establish an appeals mechanism to allow borrowers to have their applications reassessed.

Thousands more teachers, social workers, military personnel, and other public servants will be closer to becoming debt-free as a result of this adjustment to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

“Without further effort on their part, these enhancements will benefit around 550K borrowers.” They are significant milestones toward a better and more robust PSLF Program. These modifications will be implemented over the next few months,” the Education Department said on Twitter.

According to Educationdata.org, the student debt crisis affects over 43 million Americans, with over $1.7 trillion in combined government and private student loan debt.