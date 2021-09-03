The Biden Administration Unveils a $65 Billion Plan to Fight the Next Pandemic.

The White House declared today that once the COVID-19 epidemic has passed, it will initiate a $65 billion strategy aimed at preventing the next major biological danger.

President Joe Biden’s science advisor and head of the Office of Science and Technology, Eric Lander, told reporters during a press conference that “the next pandemic would very likely be much different than COVID-19” and that the US must be prepared to respond.

Lander stated in his call that the COVID-19 pandemic revealed “basic flaws” in America’s public health system and that the country has to step up efforts to enhance its public health personnel, increase health care access, and better manage information flow.

“We also need greater capabilities because another significant pandemic, potentially much worse than COVID-19, is likely to emerge soon, possibly even within the next decade,” Lander cautioned.

He divided the strategy into five pillars, each of which addresses one of the administration’s concerns about the country’s preparedness.

The first pillar, “transforming our medical devices,” aims to improve and expand the nation’s vaccination, therapeutic, and diagnostic capabilities.

The second goal, “ensuring situational awareness,” is to spot early pandemic warning indicators and improve real-time surveillance.

The third goal, “strengthening public health systems,” is to increase emergency response capabilities in the United States and around the world.

The fourth pillar, bolstering fundamental capabilities, aims to improve the nation’s personal protective equipment, supply chains, biosafety and biosecurity infrastructure, as well as overall regulatory reform.

The last metric focuses on “managing the mission,” which, according to the Biden administration, is approaching the plan with “seriousness of purpose, commitment, and accountability.” It compared this attitude to the dedication shown during the Apollo missions.

While the plan’s price tag may appear high at first glance, Lander claims it pales in compared to the estimated $16 trillion in economic output and direct spending lost as a result of COVID-19-related harms.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least 642,000 Americans.

The Biden administration stated that it will work to implement these new safeguards in the coming weeks.

“Over the coming few weeks, as we complete our whole-of-government biopreparedness review, continue to learn from COVID-19, and dedicate ourselves to, we will be expanding on this vision. This is a condensed version of the information.