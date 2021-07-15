The Biden Administration Restores the Nation’s Largest National Forest’s Logging Ban

The days of large-scale, old-growth timber sales on the nation’s largest national forest are over, according to the Biden administration, which is focusing on forest restoration, recreation, and other commercial uses.

According to the US Forest Service, the Tongass National Forest in Alaska will continue to sell small amounts of timber, including certain old-growth trees, for local communities and cultural purposes such as totem poles, canoes, and tribal artisan use.

The Forest Service’s announcement overturns a Trump-era decision to ease logging and road-building limits in the southeast Alaska rainforest, which is home to wolves, bears, and salmon.

The Alaska Wilderness League’s Andy Moderow stated, “Old-growth forests are crucial to tackling climate change, therefore restoring roadless protections to the Tongass is critical.”

The Agriculture Department, which includes the Forest Service, has also stated that it will work to reinstate the so-called Tongass Roadless Rule. With a few exceptions, the 2001 regulation forbids road development and timber harvesting on approximately a third of national forest property. Last year, the Trump administration attempted to exempt the Tongass, earning praise from Alaska’s Republican governor and congressional delegation.

Officials are reinstating roadless-rule safeguards by doing so “The Agriculture Department stated, “returning stability and assurance to the conservation of 9.3 million acres of the world’s largest temperate old growth rainforest.”

Conservationists applauded the move, which had been hinted at by the administration earlier this month.

“We shouldn’t be considering the continuous clearcutting” of a national forest that has long been considered the crown jewel of the United States forest system, according to Moderow, because Alaska is suffering climate impacts more keenly than most.

“Alaskans adore old-growth forests, and the wood industry in Southeast (Alaska) is now a thing of the past,” he explained.

”The Tongass is an unrivaled treasure, and we can now properly manage it for future generations by taking prudent action.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy of Alaska slammed the Trump administration’s declaration last month that it planned to “repeal or replace” the Trump administration’s decision last year to ease logging and road-building restrictions in the Tongass. Dunleavy, a Republican, promised to fight back with “every instrument at our disposal.”

Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said the Biden administration was "literally tossing away" years of Forest Service and Agriculture Department labor.