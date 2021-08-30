The Biden Administration joins the fight against school mask mandate bans, launching an investigation in five states.

According to the Associated Press, the Education Department announced Monday that it is investigating five Republican-led states that have blanket mask bans: Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

Concerns were raised that the policies could lead to discrimination against students with impairments or health issues.

In a statement, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stated, “It’s just unacceptable that state authorities are putting politics ahead of the health and education of the pupils they took an oath to serve.” “The department will fight to ensure that all students have secure access to in-person learning.”

Education chiefs in the five states received letters from the department’s Office for Civil Rights. These states have prohibited schools from mandating kids and employees to wear masks, a decision the department claims will prevent some pupils from attending school securely.

It marks a significant step forward in the Biden administration’s fight against Republican states that believe wearing masks is a personal choice. President Joe Biden urged Cardona to look into legal options last week, forcing the department to look into whether the regulations may be considered civil rights violations.

The state laws run counter to CDC advice, which suggests that kids and teachers in the classroom wear masks at all times.

If the investigations find that the state mask prohibitions discriminate against students with disabilities, punishments such as the loss of federal school money could be imposed.

In other places, such as Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Arizona, where mask laws have been overturned by courts or are not enforced, the department said it has not opened investigations. However, the agency stated that it is “closely monitoring” those states and will take action if necessary.