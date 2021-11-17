The Biden administration is putting billions of dollars in the hands of drug companies in order to boost vaccine supplies.

The Biden administration has set out to develop new ways to increase vaccine production in the face of COVID-19 and future pandemics, a scheme that might cost drugmakers billions of dollars.

The idea of forging a new public-private partnership with vaccine manufacturers is growing, according to two Biden administration officials who spoke to the New York Times on Wednesday. The objective, according to Dr. David Kessler, who handles vaccine distribution for Vice President Joe Biden, is to increase capacity and be ready for the next possible pandemic.

“In the event of a future pandemic or virus, the goal is to have vaccine capability within six to nine months of the pandemic pathogen’s detection, and to have adequate vaccines for all Americans,” Kessler said.

Kessler did not provide a price tag or additional details about the agreement. He did say, however, that the amount of money invested in the partnership would be “many billions,” and that the monies had already been set aside from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March.

Supercharging the manufacturing of current COVID-19 vaccinations could help the Biden administration get out of a tangle of dilemmas and promises made at home and overseas.

When he first took office, approval for the president’s handling of the epidemic was high, at 69 percent, but it has subsequently dropped to 48.9% approval, with 45.5 percent disagreeing. At the same time, Biden’s overall support ratings have dipped as concerns about inflation and internal squabbles within his Democratic Party have grown, threatening to block his whole domestic program.

The Biden administration has been leading a nationwide booster injection campaign since September. However, early on, the initiative was hampered by concerns regarding vaccination supplies, with only Pfizer/BioNTech injections available for boosters. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have received emergency use authorisation for booster doses since then.

Now that the vaccine has been approved for both young children and teenagers, the Biden administration must endeavor to get more children vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination has been given to 14.7 million children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the United States. Vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 were also recently approved, with over one million doses administered.

COVID-19 vaccine production will be ramped up to help the administration meet its international commitments. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.