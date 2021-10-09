The Biden administration has expressed interest in a Swiss project aimed at averting a “New Cold War.”

The Biden administration is interested in a new Swiss think tank that aims to address fears about a “new Cold War” over science and technology, as well as a project that monitors future advancements and growth in the purpose of a more inclusive global stage.

In a video message for the inaugural “summit” of the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator, or GESDA, on Thursday and Friday, Switzerland’s foreign minister, Iganzio Cassis, described the project. GESDA, which has the support of the Swiss government, strives to bring together government policy and science in the international city.

GESDA would act as a “honest broker,” bringing together hundreds of global scientists and officials to transmit scientific advancements to countries across the economic spectrum.

“There is a growing sense that a new Cold War is likely to break out over science and technology, and the power it confers on the powers that dominate it,” he said.

“What we’re trying to achieve with GESDA is novel, and hence difficult: Linking long-term expectation with instant action is a huge problem in and of itself,” Cassis said.

While GESDA was conceived in 2019, it has begun to appear prophetic in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caught many governments off guard, drew an unsure or unclear response from health policymakers like the Geneva-based World Health Organization, and exposed a widening gap between rich countries with widespread vaccine access and poor countries without.

Alondra Nelson, deputy director for science and society at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said that today’s era is “full of great peril and great potential,” and that countries should be bold in their innovation and partnership efforts.

Alondra Nelson, deputy director for science and society at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said that today's era is "full of great peril and great potential," and that countries should be bold in their innovation and partnership efforts.

"I think the Anticipator—anticipatory frame—is a terrific opportunity for figuring this out," she said via videoconference on Thursday from Washington. "Of course, anticipation is tinged with both excitement and apprehension." Dr. Jeremy Farrar, the director of the Wellcome Trust charity and a significant figure in world health policy, has sided with GESDA, telling reporters on Thursday that while science has progressed, more action is needed since "scientific advances will increasingly be available to a small elite."