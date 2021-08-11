The Biden administration has asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate “illegal conduct” that has resulted in gas price increases.

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese addressed FTC Chair Lina Khan about monitoring “the United States gasoline market and addressing any illegal conduct that may be contributing to price increases for consumers at the pump.” The FTC, on the other hand, is an autonomous organization that can only receive recommendations from the White House, not directives.

As Americans embarked on their summer road excursions, gas prices continued to rise across the country. In mid-July, the average price for a gallon of normal gasoline was $3.16, compared to $2.19 a year ago.

According to analysts, prices would likely remain above $3 a gallon for the remainder of the summer season.

On Wednesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to move faster to restore global petroleum supply to pre-pandemic levels, while the White House asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into the domestic gasoline market for any anti-competitive behavior that could be driving up prices.

The coordinated steps on Wednesday come as the Biden administration becomes more concerned about growing prices across the economy, as it faces political and policy pressure from inflation.

“If left uncontrolled, higher gasoline costs risk jeopardizing the ongoing global recovery,” Sullivan warned in a statement. He said that the administration was lobbying OPEC and associated producers, both publicly and privately, to reverse the production cuts imposed at the outset of the pandemic.

According to the Labor Department’s report released on Wednesday, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent from June to July, down from the prior month’s 0.9 percent gain. They’ve risen by a significant 5.4 percent year over year, wiping out much of the advantage of higher wages for workers.

As Americans enter peak summer driving season and return to the roads following influenza shut-ins, gas costs are up roughly a dollar from a year ago.

Rising prices, both at the pump and across the board, have become a hot topic among Biden's Republican detractors. Inflation, according to the White House, will occur.