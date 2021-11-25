The Biden Administration has approved the second large commercial-scale wind farm in as many weeks.

President Joe Biden’s goal to have 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 includes the South Fork Wind project, which will be located off the shores of Rhode Island and New York. The project was approved by the US Department of the Interior on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration revealed a proposal to develop seven offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the East and West coasts of the United States, in order to improve infrastructure, create jobs, and combat global warming. Offshore wind energy will be able to power over 10 million houses with its 30 gigawatts of energy.

South Fork Wind is expected to provide enough electricity for 70,000 houses, with a capacity of 130 megawatts. Its transmission system will connect to the Long Island, New York, electric grid. As a result, it will be the first offshore farm in that state.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York stated that the state is “confronting the issues of climate change head-on” by pursuing climate and offshore wind goals.

In a statement, she said, “Moving South Fork Wind forward puts us closer to a cleaner and greener future.”

In 2016, the United States completed its first offshore wind farm, with five turbines, off the coast of Block Island, Rhode Island. Orsted, the business that runs the wind farm and recently bought the farm’s developer, Deepwater Wind, will work with Eversource, an electronic services company, to develop South Fork Wind.

Up to 12 turbines have been approved by the Interior Department. Orsted and Eversource executives applauded the announcement, praising the project’s ability to reduce pollution, aid in climate change mitigation, and stimulate the economy by creating jobs.

Despite opposition from the fishing industry and some environmentalists, Rhode Island coastal authorities awarded the project vital permission this spring. Offshore wind projects planned off the East Coast, according to commercial fishing businesses, will make it harder to gather valuable marine species like scallops and lobsters. Some conservation organizations are concerned that large turbines would harm birds.

Vineyard Wind 1, a project off the coast of Massachusetts, is planned to generate roughly 800 megawatts.