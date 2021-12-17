The Biden Administration has announced the release of $2.9 billion in infrastructure funds to replace lead pipes.

On Thursday, the Biden administration revealed plans to remove lead from the nation’s drinking water as part of an infrastructure bill that includes $2.9 billion for lead pipe removal.

According to White House officials, lead pipes supply water to an estimated 10 million residences in the United States. In locations like Flint, Michigan, lead from these pipes has been known to leak into drinking water, poisoning residents.

Lead poisoning, even in little amounts, can be especially dangerous to children, according to the World Health Organization, as it can disrupt brain development and create behavioral disorders, among other health problems.

In remarks delivered Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris stated, “There is no reason in the twenty-first century why people are still exposed to this toxin that was poisoning people in the eighteenth century.”

The administration’s goal is to replace every lead service line in the country within ten years. Harris went on to say that doing so would aid in the creation of jobs.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is not expected to complete its standards for meeting the goal until 2024, which some environmentalists fear may be too late.

The administration needs to be more clear about its strategy to remove the pipes, according to Erik Olson, senior strategic director of health at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“The only way to avoid another generation of youngsters from drinking water through what is basically a lead straw is to demand the removal of all lead pipes within the decade and to enforce a stringent at-the-tap standard,” Olson said. “Good intentions will not suffice to complete the task.” The dangers that cities with lead service lines face have come to light in recent years, most notably in connection with the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.

Officials said Thursday that while the EPA considers ways to enhance the nation’s lead-in-water standards, it will let the previous Trump administration’s revision of lead restrictions to proceed. When Vice President Joe Biden was elected, When the EPA’s rules are completed in 2024, they will likely compel the replacement of remaining lead drinking water pipes “as soon as is practical.” “The science on lead is clear: there is no safe amount of exposure, and it’s time to eliminate this risk so that people can thrive.” This is a condensed version of the information.