The Biden Administration has announced a permanent increase in food stamp benefits, with the average benefit increasing by $36.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden’s administration approved a permanent boost in food stamp aid for low-income families, marking the highest single increase since the program’s inception.

According to the New York Times, average food stamp benefits, which are part of the SNAP program, will increase by more than 25%, compared to pre-pandemic levels. The hike will take effect in October and will affect all 42 million people who get food stamps.

On Monday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is set to formally announce the raise.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The aid increase is disguised as a major change to the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan. In actual words, per-person benefits will increase from $121 to $157 per month.

The boost is part of the Biden administration’s multi-pronged attempt to bolster the country’s social safety net. Long-standing weaknesses in that safety net, according to poverty and food security campaigners, were exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting an opportunity to implement generational adjustments that go beyond the current public health catastrophe.

Activists claim that pre-pandemic SNAP benefits were just insufficient, forcing many families to choose cheaper, less nutritious options or go hungry as funding ran out near the end of the month.