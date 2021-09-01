The Biden Administration follows Trump’s lead and extends the US passport ban for travel to North Korea.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration is following in the footsteps of the Trump administration by extending a US passport restriction for travel to North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The ban, which began under President Donald Trump, has been extended for another year, until August 31, 2022, according to the State Department. It was first put in place in 2017 by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the aftermath of the death of American university student Otto Warmbier, who died in North Korean custody after suffering severe injuries and ending up in a coma.

“The Government of State has assessed that there remains a serious possibility of arrest and long-term incarceration for U.S. citizens and nationalities, posing an imminent threat to their physical safety,” the department stated in a Federal Register notice to be published Thursday.

As a result, all U.S. passports will remain invalid for travel to, in, or through the DPRK unless properly authorized for such travel under the authority of the secretary of state, according to the notice.

The prohibition has been extended every year since Warmbier’s death. He was part of a tour group visiting North Korea in 2016, and he was arrested as he was leaving the country after being accused of stealing a propaganda poster. He was condemned to 15 years in a North Korean prison after his conviction.

The passport ban has been extended just days after the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that North Korea appeared to be restarting its main nuclear reactor in order to generate plutonium, which may be used to construct nuclear bombs, according to the Associated Press.

The organization stated that “North Korea’s nuclear activities continue to be a source of serious concern.”

Humanitarian organizations have raised concern about the impact of the initial embargo and subsequent extensions on delivering aid to isolated North Korea, which is one of the world’s poorest countries.

The prohibition makes it illegal to travel to, from, or through North Korea with a U.S. passport unless it has been officially certified. The State Department will only approve such validations if there is a compelling national interest.

Warmbier was reported missing by North Korean authorities to US officials in June 2017.