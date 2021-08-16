The Biden administration expresses surprise at the speed with which the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden and other senior US officials have expressed amazement at how quickly the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan.

The rapidity with which the Afghan government collapsed and the accompanying instability is Mr Biden’s most significant test as commander in chief, and he has been chastised by Republicans who claim he has failed.

Mr. Biden ran as an experienced international relations specialist, and he has spent months downplaying the threat of a resurgent Taliban while arguing that Americans of all political stripes are tired of a 20-year war.

However, on Sunday, top administration officials admitted that the rapid collapse of Afghan security forces had taken them off surprise.

After reports of sporadic gunfire at the Kabul airport forced Americans to seek shelter while waiting for flights to safety, the difficulty of that attempt became obvious.

“We’ve seen that force has been unable to defend the country, and that has happened more swiftly than we anticipated,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN.

According to top White House officials, Mr Biden stayed at Camp David on Sunday, receiving daily briefings on Afghanistan and undertaking secure video conference conversations with members of his national security staff.

The next several days could be crucial in determining if the United States is able to regain control of the situation.

According to top administration officials, plans were in the works for Mr. Biden to speak publicly.

Mr. Biden, who is set to stay at Camp David until Wednesday, is expected to return to the White House if he decides to give a speech.

Mr. Biden is the fourth US president to face issues in Afghanistan, and he has stated that he will not relinquish control of America’s longest war to his successor.

However, the president will almost certainly be forced to explain how security in Afghanistan devolved so swiftly, especially after he and others in the administration swore it would not.

On July 8, Mr. Biden remarked, “The jury is still out, but the likelihood of the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the entire country is exceedingly unlikely.”

Mr. Biden publicly aired his views only last week. “The summary has come to an end.”