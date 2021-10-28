The Biden Administration condemns Israel for approving 3,000 settler homes on the West Bank.

According to the Associated Press, Israel approved 3,000 additional settler homes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, an ambitious effort that the Biden administration had just blasted the day before. It was the country’s latest effort towards colonizing the land that Palestinians have long desired as their own state, making the prospect of a Palestinian state even less feasible.

President Joe Biden’s announcement of the settlement proposals was the most significant since he took office. According to a senior US official who was not authorized to comment publicly about the talks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed objection to the proposed settlement during a call with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the US State Department expressed “grave concern” about plans to allow additional settlements in the West Bank on Tuesday.

“We strongly oppose the growth of settlements,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “It is absolutely inconsistent with efforts to lessen tensions and promote peace, and it harms the prospects for a two-state solution.”

According to a security official who was not authorized to talk publicly and did not disclose any specifics, the plans were approved by a Defense Ministry committee. The approvals were also confirmed by the anti-settlement organisation Peace Now.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has urged the international community to adopt a “decisive stance” on Israel’s move, which he described as a “message of disrespect for the US administration’s efforts.”

The Trump administration had accepted settlement expansion and had abandoned the United States’ decades-long stance that the settlements were illegal. According to Peace Now, Israel embarked on an aggressive settlement spree during the Trump years, approving plans for over 12,000 settler homes in 2020 alone, the biggest amount since the organization began collecting data in 2012.

Former Palestinian official Sabri Saidam chastised the Biden administration, claiming it was “virtually absent” as Israel continues to build settlements.

The sanctioning of the settlements appeared to be putting Israel’s weak governing coalition of ultra-nationalists, centrists, and dovish parties, which oppose settlements following former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year tenure, to the test.

