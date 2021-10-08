The Biden administration calls the debt deal a “step forward,” while McConnell accuses Biden of “playing politics” with the economy.

The short-term pact to raise the debt ceiling is a “good step forward,” according to the White House, as the country prepares to default.

“It offers us some breathing room from the terrible catastrophe we were on the verge of due to Senator [Mitch] McConnell’s decision to play politics with our economy,” spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters onboard Air Force One.

The administration, though, is still pushing for a permanent solution, warning that if Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans continue to delay, Congress will face another “potentially disastrous showdown” in December.

“We want to remove this cloud from over our economy as quickly as possible since each day brings closer hazards and inadvertent default,” Jean-Pierre said, adding, “That’s why we’ve been pressing for a simple up or down vote and we’ll keep pushing.”

After weeks of debate, a compromise to raise the debt ceiling until December was unveiled on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Senator Chuck Schumer, the chamber’s majority leader, said the bill may be passed “as soon as today.” Senators from both parties negotiated “into the night in good faith” to establish a short-term compromise, according to McConnell.

“To avoid the American people a manufactured crisis, the Senate is moving toward the strategy put out yesterday,” the Kentucky Republican stated.

Congress has until October 18 to address the debt ceiling before the country defaults for the first time. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that default would have “catastrophic” effects, including as rising interest rates and a recession.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.