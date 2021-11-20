The Betfair Chase is won by A Plus Tard at Haydock Park.

(11-10 favorite) won the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park, putting down an early Cheltenham Gold Cup marker.

Following another Grade One victory on Merseyside, the Henry De Bromhead-trained seven-year-old demonstrated he is determined to go one better in 2022 after finishing second to stablemate Minella Indo in the blue riband at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

A Plus Tard leapt wonderfully under Randox Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore to win by 22 lengths over Peter Marsh Chase hero Royale Pagaille (13-2), who had set the pace with triple Betfair star Bristol De Mai. In third place, Chatham Street Lad was the same distance back.

But it was A Plus Tard, who was cruising along in second place behind the leaders under Blackmore. And when it came to the final couple of fences, he took command and raced clear to score handsomely.

On only his second visit to Haydock Park, A Plus Tard was a first-time runner for De Bromhead. However, the Irishman appears to be on a lucky streak.

The County Waterford trainer was part of the Irish ‘bubble’ based in Haydock during the Grand National Festival in April, when COVID-19 limitations were still in force. And De Bromhead, Blackmore, and Minella Times traveled to Aintree Racecourse to win the world’s best steeplechase, making history.

De Bromhead saddled the one-two in the Aintree showpiece, as he did in the Gold Cup, and he seems like he has the ammunition for more at the key spring meetings in the new year, after a fantastic six winners at the Cheltenham Festival the month before.

A Plus Tard, who won the Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Chase at Prestbury Park in 2019, is now a 5-1 favourite for the Gold Cup with BetVictor.

And now he’ll be getting ready for his fourth trip to the Cheltenham Festival in March.

De Bromhead said of the winner, who is owned by Cheveley Park Stud: “As usual, my heart was in my mouth, but Rachael was wonderful, and A Plus Tard was obviously brilliant as well.

“Given his affinity for left-handed music, this seemed like the logical choice – I was sick.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”