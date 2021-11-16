The Betfair Chase bid by Royale Pagaille will be a last-minute choice.

Royale Pagaille’s involvement in Saturday’s Betfair Chase at Haydock Park is uncertain, according to big-race jockey Charlie Deutsch.

Given the extremely warm weather forecast for the Merseyside track, connections of the Rich Ricci-owned gelding will wait until the last minute to decide whether he will run in the Grade One event.

The seven-year-old, trained by Venetia Williams, won the Grade Two Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January under Tom Scudamore over course and distance before placing sixth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Behind Hills’ 6-4 favorite, Gold Cup runner-up A Plus Tard, he is 7-1 with William Hill and Betfred for another Haydock victory in the Betfair Chase this Saturday.

Connections hope he can run in the extended 3m1f race on Merseyside, but with his Peter Marsh victory and his two other victories – at Haydock and Kempton – all coming on rain-softened ground, he could be scratched at the final declaration stage on Thursday.

“Last season, he was amazing,” Royale Pagaille’s 25-year-old parnter Deutsch remarked. He’s a great horse, and he’s just a pleasure to have around. I’m excited to see what he comes up with next. When he won the Peter Marsh last season, I was blown away. I was in the Ascot weighing room, wanting to get on board with him.

“I don’t think it was the most competitive race, but what he accomplished was really attractive.”

“During the Gold Cup, he had a foot ailment. His jumping was not as good as it usually is in the Gold Cup, and I’m not sure if it was due to the foot.

“I’m not too concerned about the result since I believe he is still improving.”

“He’s shown he can win a nice race in a good handicap off top weight, and we know he likes the track, which is a plus.” At this level, he still has to do it, but I don’t want to put any pressure on him.

“It would undoubtedly be my greatest achievement if he ran and won, but the owners and Venetia have the final say.””

