The best time to get lateral flow testing is before Christmas, when you’ll be catching up with family.

The optimal time to do a lateral flow before attending an event or meeting loved ones this Christmas, according to a health expert.

The government currently advises taking a test “if you will be in a high-risk position that day.”

However, Irene Petersen, a professor of epidemiology at University College London, told the Manchester Evening News that government guidelines should be amended.

“Those infected with Omicron may convert from non-infectious to infectious within hours,” Prof Petersen stated.

“We’re seeing so many examples now where people have taken a test the day before and then are positive when they take one the next day,” she told The Sunday Telegraph.

“Because Omicron is extremely fast, the test result expires shortly.” We’re talking about hours right now.” People are encouraged to take a lateral flow test as soon as feasible after the event.

The announcement comes amid rumours that a circuit-breaker lockout could be implemented starting December 27 to tackle rising case numbers.

Following “sobering analysis” from scientific experts warning about the threat from Omicron, the Health Secretary stated on Sunday that he could make “no promises” that further extreme limitations would not be imposed.

“We keep the data under review at all times,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told broadcasters today.

“The situation is rapidly changing; there is more data coming in from both here and overseas; we keep an eye on all of that data and debate it with our experienced advisers.”

“While there is no need for any additional limitations before Christmas, as the Prime Minister has stated, we will absolutely keep the matter under review.”

“The greatest advise to everyone is to continue to be cautious and look forward to Christmas,” Mr Javid said of his intentions for the new year.

“The Prime Minister couldn’t be working any harder than he is,” Mr Javid said when asked if Boris Johnson is hiding.