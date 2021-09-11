The ‘best thing’ his owner has bought him is an unusual vet-recommended item the puppy naps with.

A Labrador dog in Southport has grown so attracted to an unusual thing that he sleeps with it all the time.

He’s always liked unusual things, but Ted’s owner purchased him a buffalo horn, and he won’t give it up.

Kristine Milijone, 32, was taken aback by how much he enjoyed it and made a point of photographing it after he had brought it with him while taking a nap.

She informed TeamDogs that she originally purchased it in the hopes of aiding Ted during his chewing phase.

However, due of his age, he is not permitted to keep it for an extended period of time.

“I purchased him a buffalo horn after getting advice from a vet, but he has to be supervised while he plays with it, and he’s only allowed to play with it for 30 minutes because he’s too young,” she explained.

“My dog isn’t a chewer in the traditional sense. Instead, he licks it and messes with it for half an hour, keeping himself occupied. He adores the way it smells. It’s the nicest gift we’ve ever given him.”

Kristine, a student, lives in Southport with her fifteen-week-old son Ted.

He’s always had a thing for weird objects, according to her, and has even chewed on the dining table and drapes.

“He’s a beautiful dog. He was a nightmare at first, biting and gnawing everything, but now he understands his limits.

“He comes for a cuddle and no longer jumps on us or nips us. He zoomies once or twice a day, but he never harms anyone (with his teeth). And, as is customary with Labradors, he acts as if he has never been fed!”