The best sites in Liverpool and beyond to go pumpkin picking for Halloween.

With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of activities to partake in, and one of the most enjoyable is carving a pumpkin.

You can choose a frightening or humorous design, draw it on, carve it, and then enjoy your excellent job, but you must first choose one.

So, whether you’re searching for a giant Cinderella pumpkin or a small enough to transform into a Jack O’Lantern, you’ll be spoilt for choice with the variety of pumpkin farms available.

So put on your wellies, wrap yourself warm, and head to the pumpkin patch with the kids to pick your treasured pumpkin. We’ve compiled a list of venues where you may select your own and enjoy a fun family day out.

Kenyon Hall Farm is a working farm in Kenyon, England.

Kenyon Hall Farm has been growing pumpkins for over 30 years and is now one of the most popular pumpkin-picking locations in the Midwest.

This year, family can pick their own pumpkins from the farm’s outside patch, which has over 15,000 this year, or from a large indoor display of ready-picked pumpkins in all shapes, sizes, and colors.

Visitors visiting the pumpkin area, whether inside or out, must purchase tickets in advance.

Grab a wheelbarrow and head straight to the pumpkin patch to make memories with their unique, pumpkin-tastic photo backdrops.

The festival runs from Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 31, albeit most weekends are sold out.

The cost of a ticket is £2 per person and does not include a pumpkin. Prices for pumpkins start at £2 and vary depending on size. Infants under the age of 18 months are free.

Warrington, WA3 7ED, Winwick Lane, Croft

Church View Farm is a family-owned and operated farm in

The farm’s annual pick-your-own pumpkin field is open to all families, including dogs (just keep them on a leash and clean up after them!).

There will be wheelbarrows available to get your pumpkins, as well as a hot food truck and drinks truck, as well as the fairground and ice cream truck, which will hopefully be back. More information can be found on the Farm’s Facebook page.

Saturday, October 2nd through Saturday, October 31st. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.

