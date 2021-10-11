The best seaside village in the UK, despite the fact that few people visit there.

A seaside village that has been rated the best in the UK is one that few people visit.

The Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the Northumberland coast is visible from Bamburgh.

According to MyLondon, the village features a medieval castle, local heroine Grace Darling, the best seaside haunt, and even the best sausage rolls, making it one of the prettiest regions in the country.

Mum, who began slurring her speech, stated that she only has a few years left.

Bamburgh was chosen the best coastal spot in the UK in a poll of 4,000 people earlier this year, making it ideal for staycations.

Since 1887, when Robert and Mary Carter relocated to the hamlet, R. Carter & Son butchers has been known for its sausage rolls.

Robert’s great-grandson Michael is now in charge of the business, which has been in the family for four generations, and thousands of people go to obtain their meaty delicacies.

Tourists can purchase items such as the Bamburgh Banger, home-cured bacon, Scotch pies, and their famous sausage buns.

On his 2004 show Food Heroes, chef Rick Stein paid a visit to the butchers and rated their Scotch pies his favorite hangover remedy.

People travel long distances for Carter’s sausage rolls, which are created with their own handcrafted bangers and puff pastry.

The settlement has its own majestic castle, which stands guard over the Northumberland coast and is a popular tourist attraction because it is thought to be the location of Sir Lancelot’s mythical fortress, Joyous Garde.

Long areas of sand front Bamburgh Beach, which is backed by the Sandy Hills beach dunes.

Stag Rock, named from the white stag painted on the rocks, may be found further north.

The Potted Lobster is a Michelin-starred restaurant that has also won the Travellers’ Choice Award on Tripadvisor.

Imagine entire lobster, Shetland mussels, a seafood plate for two, and a warm chocolate and salted caramel brownie with vanilla ice cream to finish your meal.

Bamburgh is a spectacular retreat for a small community with only a few hundred inhabitants.