The best school shoes for boys and girls have been examined and assessed, and a clear winner has emerged.

With the start of the new academic year approaching, it’s definitely time to start thinking about acquiring a new school uniform.

You’ll want to make sure your youngster gets comfortable shoes that are durable and last a long time, in addition to shirts and pants.

Finding them can be a pain, with many parents visiting different stores in search of the best ones.

To make your buying a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best school shoes from M&S, Sainsbury’s Matalan, Next, and Very.

M&S

M&S offers a couple of high-quality school shoes available. Here are a couple of the best.

Bumper Shoes with a Leather Toe (£32–£36)

These leather toe bumper shoes, which are slightly more expensive, can be worn by any child and come in regular, thin, and wide sizes.

Collar cushioning, underfoot padding, a breathable lining, and scuff-resistant leather are all included in the black sneakers.

Two riptape straps ensure a secure and comfortable fit when wandering about the school grounds. There’s also a toe bumper.

The product has received mostly positive feedback, with many stating that the shoes are stylish and comfortable. If you need a pair for the new year, it’s worth checking out the M&S website.

T-Bar Shoes in Leather (£26–£30)

These black sneakers are also available in normal, narrow, and wide sizes, with prices ranging from £26 to £30 depending on the fit and size.

These shoes include a glittering flowery design on the toe and more flowers on the bottom, making them an excellent choice for your child.

The shoes contain foam cushioning on the inside for added comfort, as well as an antimicrobial finish.

The product’s quality and longevity have been lauded in reviews, so if you’re looking for a new pair of shoes, check out the M&S website.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has an excellent selection of school shoes. Here are a few examples.

Floral Black Shoes (from £15)

The petal design on these black leather floral shoes adds to their appeal.

There is padding inside and a scuff-resistant construction, as well as a locking strap to keep them secure. “The summary has come to an end.”