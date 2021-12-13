The Best Royal Christmas Looks by Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

The royal Christmases of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in the past have been full of winter fashion inspiration.

Before she left her royal responsibilities, the Duchess of Sussex took two turns on the customary royal Christmas Day walk to church on Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate.

Royal watchers camp out every year to catch a glimpse of the royal family as they make their way to St Mary Magdalene church.

It’s also an opportunity for the younger royals to flaunt their best winter outfits.

The First Royal Christmas of Meghan Markle

In the winter before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was invited to the royal family’s Christmas celebrations.

Meghan’s engagement had only been announced a month before, and the joyous celebrations were among her first royal experiences.

She wore a camel-colored wrap around coat by Sentaler, a company from Canada, where she lived before migrating to the UK, for Christmas Day in 2017.

The coat was worn with Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots and a Chloe leather and suede bag.

Kate Middleton donned a tartan coat by Miu Miu with a black fur-style cap the same year.

The Last Royal Christmas of Meghan Markle

Despite a big gap between them and the palace, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the royal family’s Christmas party together once more.

By December 2018, there were speculations in the British press that things were not going well behind the scenes at Kensington Palace, notably regarding Meghan’s relationship with her sister-in-law.

Meghan and Kate were scrutinized by all eyes and cameras for any hints in their demeanor.