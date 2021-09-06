The best rooftop terraces in Liverpool for sunbathing.

The rooftop venues in Liverpool are ideal for soaking up the sun and unwinding.

There are numerous fantastic rooftop terraces across the city where you may enjoy beverages or cuisine while taking in the views.

Whether you want to watch the sunset with friends or unwind while gazing out over Liverpool’s famed waterfront, the city’s rooftop bars have you covered.

INNSiDE, a new Liverpool hotel with a panoramic sky bar, is set to debut this month.

To assist you in deciding on your next rooftop destination, we’ve produced a list of some of the city’s most beautiful terraces.

Matou

The rooftop terrace of Pan Asian restaurant Matou, which is located on the second floor of the Mersey Ferry Terminal Building, offers unrivaled views. There is an indoor main eating space, a bar and lounge, as well as a rooftop terrace at the restaurant.

The terrace offers breathtaking views of the River Mersey and the renowned Pier Head structures. The rooftop can accommodate up to 300 people for beverages and al fresco dining.

Matou offers a unique ‘Terrace Menu,’ which includes a wide range of appetizers, sharing platters, main entrees, and wok specialties. A Chocolate Martini and a Tokyo Lychee Tea are among the specially made cocktails.

Matou’s extensive menu of food and beverages, combined with breathtaking views of the waterfront, making it the ideal location for any special occasion.

Mersey Ferry Terminal Building, 2nd Floor, Georges Parade, Pier Head.

é Liberté

Libert ine is one of Liverpool’s best venues, having just been crowned the UK’s number one rooftop bar. Libert é is a restaurant, bar, and rooftop terrace located on the third story of the Bentley Building on The Strand.

The terrace provides spectacular panoramic views of the city, with the Three Graces and Liverpool’s waterfront clearly visible. The rooftop menu offers a wide range of drinks as well as cuisine such as burgers, salads, and snacks.

The rooftop of Libert ine is a great place to meet up with friends for drinks, and the venue’s main bar and restaurant, which is one of Liverpool’s most instagrammable locales, is also worth a look.

And that’s not all: even during the colder months, the rooftop is turned into the perfect ‘Winter Village.’ Festive. “The summary has come to an end.”