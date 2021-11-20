The best restaurant in Liverpool is ‘totally booming.’

The announcement that a Liverpool restaurant has been crowned the city’s best restaurant at the Liverpool Lifestyle Awards has left the establishment “totally thrilled.”

On TripAdvisor, Christakis, which has two locations in Liverpool, ranks among the best in the city – and even held the top spot for over a year.

At a ceremony held at The Liner Hotel, the restaurant was named Liverpool’s Best Restaurant.

The Liverpool Lifestyle Awards celebrate the region’s greatest small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Christakis announced its victory on Instagram, writing: “Christakis best Liverpool restaurant 2021.” Thank you to all of our wonderful customers for your continued support and vote of confidence in us. Yiamas”.

“Still extremely buzzing this morning after winning Liverpool’s Best Restaurant Award last night at The Liverpool Lifestyle Awards,” the team wrote in a follow-up post.

“Thank you again to all of our excellent employees and customers; your support is greatly appreciated!”

Many supporters complimented the team and claimed the prize was “fully earned” beneath the posts.

“Wonderful x so much earned,” one person remarked, while another added, “Congratulations, wishing you great success in the future.”

“Well deserved congrats!” said a third.

“Way to go, fellas!” exclaimed another. “Wonderful achievement.”