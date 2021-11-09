The Best Red Carpet Looks by Kate Middleton.

During her ten years of official royal appearances at film premieres, theatrical events, and awards ceremonies, Kate Middleton has always looked stunning on the red carpet.

In outfits by Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham, the Duchess of Cambridge has dazzled amid Hollywood royalty.

Here are some of her most memorable red carpet moments.

In 2020, Kate Middleton will wear a dress to the BAFTAs.

In 2020, Kate Middleton attended the BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London, wearing a white Alexander McQueen gown with a sweetheart neckline.

The duchess donned a Van Cleef & Arpels mother of pearl necklace and earrings with her empire line dress and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Kate Middleton attends the premiere of James Bond

Kate attended the Royal Albert Hall premiere of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, on September 28 wearing a golden Jenny Packham gown with a cape.

The duchess walked the red carpet with actress Ana de Armas, Billie Eilish, and up-and-coming British tennis champion Emma Raducanu, wearing Onitaa earrings and an up do.

According to The Washington Newsday and Zignal Labs, the pair experienced their busiest day of mainstream and internet media mentions in September following the star-studded event.

The Self-Portrait Gown of Kate Middleton

In 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the U.K. premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in a Self Portrait long-sleeved white gown in support of one of her charities, Action on Addiction.

The film follows a recovering drug addict and homeless busker whose life is rescued once he comes upon a stray kitten.

Since 2012, Kate has been a supporter of the charity.

Kate Middleton’s Gown for the Earthshot Prize

The duchess attended the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on October 17 wearing a recycled Alexander McQueen gown with a special message.

The event, which is his trademark contribution to addressing the climate catastrophe, was one of the most important on Prince William’s schedule.

In keeping with the environmental ethos, Earthshot encouraged guests to wear recycled or repurposed apparel, and Kate chose a blue gown she initially wore on a tour to America shortly after her 2011 royal wedding.

The decision appeared to be a hint. This is a condensed version of the information.