The best-rated Indian restaurant in Liverpool, which ‘never disappoints’ its patrons.

This week is National Curry Week, and based on TripAdvisor evaluations, one south Liverpool Indian restaurant appears to be a cut above the rest when it comes to customer satisfaction.

Khaja Indian Takeaway in Woolton has been in business for over 15 years and has developed a devoted following of customers who can’t get enough of their delicious food.

Customers are spoiled with a range of curries ranging from Kormas and Baltis to Korias and Bhunas at the family-run enterprise.

Several new dishes have recently been included as the Chef’s signature meals.

These include a Special Chicken Jhal Mitha, which is marinated tandoori chicken strips cooked with fine strips of green pepper, onion, fresh coriander in fresh herbs and spices, green chilli, special hot and sweet sauce, and a Special Garlic Balti, which is described as a medium blend of herbs and spices with a touch of Balti sauce and lots of roasted garlic and is said to be ideal for garlic lovers.

The 44-year-old Sefton Park manager, Jay Miah, recently told The Washington Newsday: “Our award-winning chef has worked in some of the world’s most prominent Indian restaurants for the past 15 years.

“Khaja has earned a reputation as Liverpool’s best Indian takeaway, because to the high quality of our food, excellent customer service, and the unique style of the restaurant.

“Our customers can watch our employees work while savoring the aromas of the fresh spices we utilize in all of our recipes thanks to the open plan kitchen.

“All of our food is made right here on the premises. All of the food is prepared to order, ensuring that the flavors are exceptional.” This hidden gem has 160 TripAdvisor reviews and a five-star rating, making it a must-see for foodies.

According to one previous reviewer: "I've been here dozens of times and it never fails to impress. The meal is outstanding, including the appetizers, main courses, and the sides. Nothing has ever let me down." Another person who suggested the butter chicken added: "The staff is kind and accommodating, especially if you have any special requests. Changing the curry sauce is a good example."