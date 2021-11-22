The ‘best pub on the Wirral’ has announced its closure.

Customers have been left “gutted” by the demise of the “best pub in Wirral.”

The landlord of The Framers Arms in Frankby claimed he gave the keys back to the brewery with a “sad heart.”

They said in a statement that they were unable to reach a “agreement” with the owners that was “beneficial for both sides.”

On Thursday, November 18, they wrote on their Facebook page: “We announce our resignation from The Farmers Arms with a sorrowful heart.

“We took over the reins in April 2019 with the goal of restoring the pub to its former glory, as well as its reputation, heritage, and name.

“After failing to negotiate a long-term solution to secure our long-term stay, we will return the keys back to the brewery tomorrow [November 19].

“We negotiated for over 18 months but were unable to reach an agreement that was beneficial to both parties in our respective models.

“We’d like to express our gratitude to all of our guests, who have helped us create some special memories here; we kept the pub afloat during a pandemic and made sure all of the staff were taken care of; and we left after only two and a half years, which was never our intention; we wanted to be here for the long term but couldn’t find it.

“We’d also like to express our gratitude to all of the former and present employees who have assisted us over the years; we’ve created some lifelong friends and are really proud of the work we’ve accomplished together.

“We walk away with our heads held high, proud of the work we’ve done; the rest is up to the brewery. We’ll give them access to this page if they want it for whoever takes over this fantastic pub next, but we wish you all the best, and come see us at River North – Liverpool if you want to meet some familiar faces or have the best Sunday lunch around.” Thank you so much for everything. We’ve finished writing our chapter.

The bar comes from the mid-nineteenth century and was previously known as the Old Rathbone until the present owners took over in 2019.

People. “The summary has come to an end.”