The best places in Merseyside to go for a winter walk and a pint.

Nothing beats bundling up tight and going for a walk before sipping a pint at a pub when the sun is shining on a crisp winter day.

Thankfully, we don’t have to travel far to enjoy a lovely stroll followed by a visit to a quaint pub, since Merseyside has a plethora of scenic pathways with a pint waiting at the end.

We’ve picked up some of our favorite walks in Merseyside that have a pub nearby, whether it’s a calm adventure on your own or a get-together with friends or family.

A flat circular walk just outside Liverpool takes you through magnificent wild flowers and along the coast, affording fantastic views across the Mersey.

The trail starts in Hale and leads to the lighthouse, which is perched on a sandstone cliff overlooking the beaches.

You may take a walk up the cliff top walkway and watch for birds along the river while admiring the views across Dungeon Banks and Eastham Sands to Ellesmere Port on the other side.

The Childe of Hale pub is the perfect site for a post-walk pint if you take the trail around to the other side of the lighthouse and back towards Hale settlement.

Neston

You can take a stroll through the Dee Marshes in Little Ness, Wirral, before stopping for a pint at the quaint The Harp Inn pub, which has both indoor and outdoor dining with views of the marshes.

If you want to go for a longer walk, start at the bar and head along Denhall Lane, which will take you to Neston Road. Turn left into Neston Road and walk past Ness Gardens to Well Lane, which is right before the Wheatsheaf Pub.

After passing Snab Lane, you’ll come to a road on the left with a footpath sign. Turn right onto Greenfields Drive and Colliery Green Drive as you head towards the shore and beneath the bridge.

Turn left at Marshlands Road and continue on until you reach Orchard Drive, where you will turn left.