The ‘Best Person To Rape Is Your Wife,’ according to a Bronx pastor

.

After suggesting earlier this month that husbands may rape their wives, a prominent pastor of a New York City Seventh-day Adventist Church has faced controversy.

“You are no longer your own,” Burnett Robinson, head pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist, spoke on Nov. 13 about ladies submitting to their partners after marriage. He also told the guys that raping their wives had “become legalized.” “I want you to understand right now, women, that once you marry, you are no longer your own person.” You’re your husband’s property. “Do you get what I’m saying?” A video was taken of Robinson telling churchgoers.

“I highlight that because I saw a woman suing her husband for rape on TV the other day.” And, males, I would suggest that the best person to rape is your wife. However, it has since been legalized.” Robinson was purportedly preaching from the Letter to the Ephesians in the New Testament. It was in this letter that Apostle Paul taught that women should submit to their husbands and to the Lord.

A Change.org petition demanding for the pastor’s dismissal was started after a video recording of Robinson’s sermon was posted and circulated online.

“Dr. Burnett Robinson has made derogatory remarks regarding women.” The petition stated, “This is far far from God’s ideals and what we stand for as a society.”

As of 9:19 p.m. ET, the petition has received 2,010 signatures. Its goal is to collect 2,500 signatures.

According to Religion News Service, the Greater New York Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church has placed Robinson on administrative leave and has offered a “unqualified apology” for his remarks.

In the United States and Canada, the Seventh-day Adventist Church has about 1.2 million members. The church can be traced back to William Miller, who foretold the end of the world in the 1840s.

When his prophecy failed, several of his followers split up into little groups. The Seventh-day Adventist Church arose from one of the organizations.