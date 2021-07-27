The best of friends Teddy and Rocko require a new house that can accommodate both of them.

Dogs Trust Merseyside is looking for two animals who are best friends to rehome.

Rocko, five, and Teddy, three, have been left without a home due to a change in their family’s circumstances, which made it impossible for them to care for them.

Staff at the Huyton-based organisation are now attempting to reunite the two Shar Peis in time for International Friendship Day on July 30.

The couple are regarded as “very goofy and fun,” and are affectionately referred to as “the great two-some.”

“Rocko and Teddy are seldom far from one other’s side, and we are dedicated to finding them a home together,” Georgina Lowery, Manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside, told TeamDogs.

“They were nervous when they arrived, but they are much better now and are displaying their charming personalities. They enjoy being pampered and are quite affectionate with each other as well as their human companions.

“As we approach a day that honors the importance of friendship, we want to honor their bond while also hoping that their quest for their forever two-legged pals will be completed soon and they will be reunited with their new family.”

Rocko and Teddy like short walks and get along well with other peaceful dogs, but they would prefer to be the only dogs in the house.

They can live with older teenagers, and while previous experience with the breed would be beneficial, it is not required.

If you believe you could provide Rocko and Teddy with the loving home they deserve, please begin the virtual adoption process by clicking here.

Every Sunday, Dogs Trust Merseyside hosts an Information Day. Book a tour of the facility, meet members of the team, and witness the dogs interact with their canine caregivers by clicking here.