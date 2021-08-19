The best of British 19th competition is staged at the Liverpool International Tennis Tournament in preparation for the momentous 20th anniversary.

The Liverpool International Tennis Tournament is gearing up for its 20th anniversary next summer by hosting a ‘Best of British’ event today (Thursday, August 19) and tomorrow at Liverpool Cricket Club (Friday August 20).

With tennis superstars’ travel impeded by Covid restrictions and the tournament calendar disrupted by the lockdown, organizer Anders Borg was eager to conduct a truncated event in preparation for next year’s historic event.

“It has undoubtedly been a difficult time for everyone throughout the pandemic, and I guess we are still not out of the woods yet,” Borg said, “but we believe it is right and safe to put on our event so we can enjoy high-quality tennis and prepare for our tournament’s 20th anniversary next year.”

“This year’s line-up is extremely British – weather permitting!

“James Ward has won the Davis Cup, and Marcus Willis memorably won six qualifiers and a Wimbledon first-round match in 2016 to meet Roger Federer on Centre Court.

“While Patrick Brady, a very brilliant 16-year-old, made his maiden appearance in the Boys Championship main draw at Wimbledon this year.”

Brady, a Dartford native, was one of just two British boys to qualify, and he put in two outstanding performances.

Because he was wearing a Liverpool FC hoody in the Wimbledon gym, he also had a chance meeting with Novak Djokovic!

Djokovic has been a long-time supporter of Red Star Belgrade, and the two sides met in the 2018 Champions League.

Patrick said that he had seen the game live while playing in Novak’s home country of Serbia.

The two hit it up right away, with Djokovic even taking the time to give the adolescent some suggestions.

“My hero growing up was Rafael Nadal, but I always look to Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for inspiration,” Patrick remarked.

“I want to attempt to dictate points from the baseline, and if you want to learn how to do it, there is no one better to learn from than me.”

“Novak was kind enough to put me in the right direction, which was also a fantastic experience.”

Of course, Djokovic competed at the Liverpool International as a teenager in 2005.

The order for this year. “The summary has come to an end.”