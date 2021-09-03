‘The best meal ever’ is served at a ‘hidden’ Korean takeaway eatery.

Residents in and around Southport have been raving about a “hidden gem” restaurant and takeaway.

Korean Kitchen originally opened its doors in July 2020, just after the country was placed under martial law for the first time.

Lyn Monks and Taeyeop Kim, husband and wife, run Korean Kitchen, which serves traditional Korean cuisine such as tempura, kimchi, and Korean-style fried chicken, Dakk Galbi, and Korean BBQ meat.

It’s the only Korean restaurant in the neighborhood.

“Taeyeop is Korean, so it was a no-brainer, really,” Lyn told The Washington Newsday. Because we opened during the lockdown, most people think of us as a takeout, but we are also a restaurant.

“It started slowly and then exploded; the response from the public has been incredible. We’re always occupied.”

After meeting Lyn, a Southport native, Taeyeop relocated to the area about five years ago.

You’d be forgiven for going right past the little, modest eatery on Sandon Road in Hillside, which is flanked by a coffee shop and a barbers.

Inside, there is seating for 12 people, with some outside sitting as well.

Everything is made from scratch using fresh, unprocessed ingredients, and if you have a craving for a Korean meal that isn’t on the menu, you may phone and request that the chef prepare it for you.

Korean Kitchen has scores of positive ratings on Just Eat, with a rating of 5.79 out of 6.

“Amazing food every time,” one customer wrote.

“If I could, I’d eat Korean cooking every day,” another added. It is simply the greatest dish I have ever tasted.”

“Absolutely wonderful – the perfect pick for a night in, and one of the few places to nail a chicken katsu,” remarked a third.

The “Home Alone” bowl, chicken katsu, and Yangnyeom chicken are all popular menu items.