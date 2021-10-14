The ‘Best Mayor NYC Ever Had’ book has been signed by Donald Trump. At auction, Rudy Giuliani sells for $54K.

Former President Donald Trump’s book, which he autographed for his ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani, then the Republican mayor of New York City, in 2000, has sold for $54,143 at auction.

On Wednesday, the Boston-based firm RR Auction sold an autographed copy of Trump’s co-authored book The America We Deserve, which he co-authored while considering a bid for president. The book was thought to be worth $8,000 or more before it was sold. Trump’s personalized dedication to Giuliani, placed above his signature and dated “January 2000,” the same month the book was launched, is included in the book.

“To Rudy, the greatest mayor New York City has ever seen!” Trump penned the letter. “Donald, I swear I’ll never run against you.” The book was characterized as a “unique New York City association, long predating their controversial White House years” by the auction house, which stated it was in “in great shape.” The buyer’s identity was not revealed.

Although the book was once owned by Giuliani, it is unclear whether he placed it up for auction or if it had already passed through several hands before it was auctioned. Giuliani has been busy soliciting donations recently, most likely to cover legal bills incurred as a result of his attempts to sway the results of the 2020 presidential election in Trump’s favor.

Trump’s administration was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Giuliani joined the celebrity video messaging platform Cameo over the summer, where he offers short, personalized recordings to fans for $325 per message or $2,275 for “for business” communications. Giuliani also offers a monthly “VIP” Fan Club membership for $14.99, which promises access to “the inner circle for exclusive convos.” Giuliani was extensively involved in failed legal efforts to reverse Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election. Even after Biden’s victory was verified, he continued to promote Trump’s phony allegations that the election was “taken” from him.

Defamation lawsuits worth billions of dollars have been filed against Giuliani by voting equipment companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic. His law licenses in New York and Washington, D.C. were suspended throughout the summer as a result of his post-election activity.

Giuliani admitted that Trump had never paid him for while being deposed in a litigation brought by Dominion executive Eric Coomer. This is a condensed version of the information.