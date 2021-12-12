The best hotels in Liverpool to stay in for Christmas 2021.

There’s much to do in Liverpool this Christmas, from visiting the Christmas market to strolling around the city admiring the holiday lights.

It’s critical that you locate a comfortable place to stay while doing so, and there are many of hotels in the city to pick from.

Whether you’re looking for a bit of quirky or a bit of luxury, a night in one of these hotels is guaranteed to put you in the Christmas spirit almost immediately. Prepare yourself for some major snuggly vibes.

Titanic Hotel Liverpool **** Stanley Dock, Regents Road, Liverpool, L3 0ANOverlooking the River Mersey, the beautiful Titanic Hotel is the ideal location for this year’s celebrations.

The hotel is located on Stanley Dock and is within walking distance of the city center, making Christmas shopping that much easier.

Titanic Hotel Liverpool is in the ideal position for anyone looking for a romantic Christmas vacation or a short trip to see Liverpool around the holidays.

Prices start at £200 per night, but their website has a number of special offers, including a one-night bed and breakfast stay for £99.

Prepare for a delightful stay at this unique, contemporary hotel with spectacular winter views from your window.

North John Street, Liverpool, L2 6RR Hard Days Night Hotel ****

If you’re a Beatles fan, you’ll want to stop by The Hard Days Night Hotel in Liverpool’s lively Cavern Quarter.

The eccentric 4* hotel is housed in a Grade II historic structure about a 10-minute walk from the famed Albert Dock.

Liverpool One is only 150 yards away, making it ideal for Christmas shopping and seeing the city’s twinkling lights.

Exclusive artwork and modern furniture are included in the Beatles-themed hotel, which features specially furnished rooms.

Spend the holidays somewhere different this year for a little of fun, with elegant decor throughout.

The nightly rate starts at £151.

Aloft Liverpool By Marriott ****1 North John Street, Liverpool, L2 5QWSThe spectacular Aloft Liverpool by Marriott is housed in a stunning Grade II listed building in the heart of the city.

With big accommodations and an American service style, visitors may get a taste of luxury this Christmas.

It's only a mile to Liverpool Cathedral.