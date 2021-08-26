The Best Chocolate Caramel Cookie Recipe You’ll Ever Find

Every baker’s dream is to make the ideal chocolate caramel cookies. Because it is one of the rich comfort treats and reminds us of the good old eclair in every bite, any baking fanatic would jump at the chance to produce batches of this salted caramel delight.

The crunchy chocolate cookies with the mouthwatering caramel filling are baking’s heroes, and they’re high on our priority list for a breakfast or high-tea celebration.

It’s difficult to put into words how much people adore these cookies, and when they’re served hot, folks can’t keep their excitement in check!

So, with that in mind, I’ve included a simple yet delectable recipe for making chocolate caramel cookies at home. The syrupy aftertaste will drive you insane! (Photo credit: Taste at Home)

Ingredients:

Procedure:

Combine butter, 1 cup sugar, and brown sugar in a large mixing basin.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and vanilla extract. Gradually incorporate the dry ingredients – flour, cocoa, and baking soda – into the creamed mixture until well incorporated. 1/2 cup pecans, stirred in

Form a teaspoon of dough into a ring around each Rolo candy. Add the remaining chopped pecans and sugar to a small mixing dish and stir well. Now dip half of the cookies into the mixture.

Place the cookies with the nut side up on a baking tray lined with a baking sheet.

Preheat the oven to 375°F and bake for 7-10 minutes, or until the top is slightly cracked. Allow them to cool. To cool completely, remove the wire racks. The cookies are done and ready to eat.