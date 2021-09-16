The best bottomless brunches in Liverpool may be found in bars, restaurants, and hotels.

Over the last year, bottomless brunch has become extremely popular, and Liverpool is the ideal location for one.

Bottomless brunch options abound in the city, including limitless pizza and beer, classic brunch and cocktails, and even unlimited Chinese cuisine, thanks to the city’s diverse bars and restaurants.

There are lots of options outside of the city center, though, in places like Allerton Road and Lark Lane.

To celebrate its inauguration this month, the new Rudy’s restaurant is giving away 2,500 pizzas.

With so many options, it’s no surprise that Liverpool has become a hotspot for bottomless breakfasts.

Every day of the week, there are options available, with something for everyone.

We’ve compiled a list of 20 bottomless brunches and experiences in Liverpool to help you plan your next brunch adventure.

Ban Lu

For £39.50, you get 90 minutes of food and drinks.

Guests will be served a continuous stream of food and beverages to their tables, including spring rolls and wines, beers, and prosecco.

Every weekend, radio DJs Sie Austin and Iain T play at the facility, providing entertainment.

Every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m., and every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., there is a bottomless brunch.

You can make a reservation here.

Pedro’s craziness

Unlimited pieces of pizza are included in Crazy Pedro’s brunch, as well as a selection of beers, ciders, prosecco, hooch, and house cocktails.

It costs £25 per person and is accessible every day of the week from 12pm. Brunch reservations are for 90 minutes.

Those interested in making a reservation can do so here.

Social Baltic

This December, Baltic Social in the Baltic Triangle is hosting a bottomless Christmas feast.

Its meal, which includes beer and prosecco, can be reserved here. The event lasts two hours and includes a three-course Christmas feast that you can eat as much as you like.

It charges £45 per person for a bottomless Christmas meal.

Jimmy’s

Customers can have a bottomless brunch for £35 every Saturday from 10am-3pm, which includes limitless Pornstar Martinis, prosecco, Jimmy’s Lager, and gin.

A ‘6 Hour Smoked Pork Benedict,’ a typical all-day breakfast, and pancake stacks are among the items on the menu.

You can make a reservation here.

Lettuce and Slug

The bottomless brunch at Slug and Lettuce is now available. “The summary has come to an end.”