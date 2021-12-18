The best and worst moments of Merseyside’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants.

Tonight is the grand final of the BBC’s iconic show Strictly Come Dancing, with three celebrities taking to the dance floor in a quest to win the glitter ball trophy.

Celebrities and professional dancers compete in primarily ballroom and Latin dance in TV’s biggest dance competition, which debuted in 2004.

We’ve seen the highs and lows of the celebs, as well as some spectacular performances, in this year’s series, which is now in its 19th season.

After unpacking a suitcase thrown out in a skip, a man finds a “insane” discovery.

However, we’ve seen a number of celebrities from Merseyside compete over the last two decades, but just one has won.

Local celebrities such as Abbey Clancy and Claire Sweeney have impressed spectators with their routines, while another Merseyside celebrity has the unenviable distinction of being the competition’s first to be eliminated.

Here, we take a look back at some of our previous local celebrities who have competed on Strictly Come Dancing, as well as their best and worst moments.

Claire Sweeney is a writer.

In 2004, the Brookside actress competed in the first season of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Walton-born actress was paired with dancer John Byrnes and appeared to be one of the competition’s strongest couples, but their popular support did not match the judges’ scores.

The couple danced a Tango to the song Roxanne by The Police in the third week of the competition, garnering their best score of 34 points from the judges.

They performed a Rumba to Robbie Williams’ Angels in the second week and received only 26 points, their lowest score in the competition.

Sweeney and her partner danced in a total of five dances before being eliminated in the fifth week of the contest.

Jimmy Tarbuck is a character in the film Jimmy Tarbuck

In 2006, the comedian from Wavertree was named as a contender on the fourth series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 81-year-old was paired with Flavia Cacace but had to withdraw from the competition in the third week due to excessive blood pressure and the necessity for surgery to place stents in his heart.

The duo performed a Waltz to Dee C Lee’s song See The Day during the first week of the competition. “The summary has come to an end.”