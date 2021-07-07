The bereaved family is still in the dark about how the unfortunate couple perished.

The cause of a couple’s terrible death in a St Helens residence will be revealed next month.

Shirley Jones, 55, and her on-again, off-again partner Colin Jackson were located inside the Mersey Street terraced property in Parr in April.

A neighbor who had gone to deliver them a roast supper on Easter Monday discovered the mother on the floor in a bedroom and Mr Jackson on the sofa in the living area.

Ms Jones’ family stated today that they were still waiting for the results of tests that would reveal how they died.

Toxicology and forensic exams are still underway, according to police, and the results will be validated in August to determine the cause of death.

The mother-of-three was discovered with Mr Jackson after they failed to answer numerous phone calls over the Easter weekend, according to her family. She was looking forward to being a great-gran for the first time, according to her family.

Ms Jones’ family described her as an animal lover who enjoyed music and who had lived on Mersey Street for many years in various houses.

“Mum was due to become a great grandmother in August, and she had seven grandkids,” Lisa-Jane said.

“What has transpired is quite terrible; 55 is not an age.”

The event is not being investigated as suspicious, according to police.

Post-mortem examinations were performed, however the results were suppressed pending the results of additional tests.

“We can confirm that emergency services were in St Helens after the unexplained deaths of two people found yesterday, Monday 5 April,” Merseyside Police said in a statement in April.

“At around 5.50 p.m., police and an ambulance were dispatched to a residence on Mersey Street in response to a call reporting that a man and woman in their 50s had been discovered inside, citing safety concerns.”

“They were regrettably confirmed deceased a short time later, and next of kin have been notified, and cops are assisting them.”

“Both deaths are being treated as unexplained while investigations are ongoing at the scene.”