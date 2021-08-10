The behavior of Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning makes viewers nauseous.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes of This Morning made viewers sick today when interviewing chef Theo Michaels.

While sampling some of the unique sandwich combinations, the couple talked about how much the viewers appreciated them.

Brown sauce and strawberry jam were among the most unusual inventions, with Eamonn calling them weird before Ruth added, “But we love you.”

Fans at home, on the other hand, were more concerned with the noises the couple made while eating, with several pleading with producers to turn their mics down as they tucked down.

“Ruth and Eamonn making all those noises while eating a mouthful of toast on #ThisMorning has made me sick,” Casey Watson said.

“All you can hear is @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes sucking their fingers after devouring that bread!” said @liamfjournalist.

“I wish to God they’d turn Eamonn’s mic off when he’s eating,” Sara added. I despise noisy eaters.”

“They’re still making mouth noises, so I had to silence the television,” Andrea explained.

“Omg please take that food away from them (sick emoji) the noise,” Leanne Rylance added.

“TURN THEIR MICS OFF,” Luke Heath said.