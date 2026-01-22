‘The Beauty’ Delivers Dark Comedy, Body Horror, and Ryan Murphy’s Bold Vision

FX’s latest dark comedy, *The Beauty*, is a blend of body horror and Ryan Murphy’s signature excess, creating a surreal experience that’s both grotesque and thrilling. Co-created by Murphy and Matt Hodgson, the series is based on a 2015 comic novel and centers on a mysterious drug that offers instant physical perfection. The twist? The drug is sexually transmissible, and its side effects range from grotesque to deadly.

The show’s ensemble cast, including Evan Peters, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, Ashton Kutcher, and Anthony Ramos, pushes the limits of the genre, combining Murphy’s trademark theatricality with a complex, globe-spanning narrative. The series begins with a stunning opening sequence featuring supermodel Bella Hadid, whose character Ruby explodes after a frantic chase through Paris. This sequence sets the tone for the chaotic and darkly comedic world that follows.

The Drug That Makes You Perfect… And Kills You

The plot kicks off as FBI agents Madsen (Peters) and Bennett (Hall) investigate a series of deaths tied to the drug’s use. As they trace the deadly trail from Paris to Rome and Venice, they uncover a shadowy billionaire (Kutcher) whose obsession with the drug has led to disastrous consequences. Along the way, the agents are drawn into a larger conspiracy involving a private assassin (Ramos) and the far-reaching impacts of the drug’s devastating effects.

Murphy’s influences are unmistakable, with nods to *Death Becomes Her*, *The Fly*, and *Eyes Without a Face*. However, *The Beauty* feels distinctly modern, with its focus on influencer culture and the commodification of physical attractiveness. The show uses its grotesque spectacle to explore a deeper question: how far would someone go to achieve eternal youth?

The casting is an integral part of the show’s success. Kutcher, playing a mysterious corporate figure, called the opening episode unforgettable, particularly the sequence featuring Hadid. “It’s insanely good,” Kutcher said, adding that working with Isabella Rossellini was “mind-bending” due to her legendary status. “I was so nervous, because she’s such an icon,” Kutcher continued, referring to the experience as “bonkers.”

Jeremy Pope, who plays a character undergoing a shocking transformation in the series, called the process of filming his first on-screen transformation “gnarly,” reflecting on the surreal nature of the series and the challenge of bringing such a bizarre storyline to life. Pope’s real-life bond with co-star Anthony Ramos, whom he’s known for 15 years, made the shooting experience feel like a reunion, making the sometimes absurd moments more enjoyable.

Despite its campy exterior, *The Beauty* explores deeper issues, especially how society defines beauty and worth. As Pope reflected, “While the show feels very surface level about beauty, it excavates what’s underneath—the internal compass we each have.” The show ultimately questions whether the pursuit of perfection is worth the price.

The first three episodes of *The Beauty* are now available to stream on Disney in the UK and Ireland, with new episodes dropping weekly. The 11-episode season promises to continue exploring the dark, absurd, and often terrifying consequences of chasing physical perfection in a world where beauty is both a blessing and a curse.