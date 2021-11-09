The ‘beautiful’ winter candle line at Home Bargains has left customers speechless.
Customers at Home Bargains are enamored with one of the retailer’s newest homeware must-haves.
The famed Merseyside bargain store frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.
Home Bargains posted a snapshot of its new winter candles on its Instagram account this week, and it was a tremendous success with customers.
One of Liverpool’s most well-known retailers is relocating to a massive new flagship store.
“Our Christmas Home Fragrance is now in shops,” Home Bargains stated with a photo of the candles. We have a wide selection of candles, holders, and wax burners to pick from, all of which are ideal for yourself or as a gift for someone you care about. “Candles begin at 39p.”
The article rapidly garnered up over 3,200 likes and a slew of comments from customers who shared their thoughts in the comments section.
“This is lovely x,” one customer commented on the comments section, while another added, “excited!!!”
“How gorgeous,” a third said, “I need to pick up some of these candles.”
“This range seems lovely,” added a fourth shopper.
“So stunning,” wrote a fifth, and “looks so good x,” added a sixth.
“It’s really lovely,” said another.
The new candle collection from Home Bargains is now available in stores. Here’s where you may find a store near you.